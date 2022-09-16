Use the Pivotal Moment, Stop the Digital Vaccine Pass NOW | 16-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23609

The words “We all know that we live in difficult and disquieting times” mark the beginning of the documentary “The Pivotal Moment”. The planned worldwide introduction of digital vaccination passes have nothing to do with our health. Digital vaccination passes are a Trojan horse which is utilized to create a completely new kind of controlled and surveillance-burdened society, within which the freedom that we enjoy today, becomes merely a distant memory.



👉 https://kla.tv/23609





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Documentary "This Pivotal Moment"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TFKkbj01NQ



https://yoice.net/video/der-schluesselmoment-this-pivotal-moment-episode-1/