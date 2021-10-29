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Spank Me Tender - "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" - LIVE Music Video [Cinderella cover]
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12 views • October 29, 2021
Blues cover of Cinderella's classic hit anthem
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/dont-know-what-you-got-till-its-gone-live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming platforms
Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ/synths
Bob Taylor - drums/bass
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/dont-know-what-you-got-till-its-gone-live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming platforms
Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ/synths
Bob Taylor - drums/bass
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