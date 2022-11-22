Create New Account
Predestination: The Law of Sowing and Reaping
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 7 days ago

The law of sowing and reaping is part of the free will given to mankind. In this third message, Pastor John looks at Esau and Jacob, two brothers who ignored this spiritual law and suffered greatly during their time on earth. While they were both sinners, Jacob had enough sense to realize that he wanted to be part of God's plan, regardless of his mistakes, while Esau only tried to repent to gain back his birthright but had no intention of walking with God.

Both brothers reaped what they sowed in the flesh and the apostle Paul stated that all these things happened so that you can learn from them and not repeat the same errors. Taking this message to heart will allow you to change directions and make sure that the seeds you are sowing will bring a good crop on earth and later in eternity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1210.pdf

RLJ-1210 -- NOVEMBER 1, 2009

Predestination Part 3: The Law of Sowing and Reaping

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

