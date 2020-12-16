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This Could Be The Most Important Thing You Do To Prevent The Great Reset Against Humanity - Meditate On The Age Of Aquarius - Dec. 21st 18:00 UCT - Please Share
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234 views • December 16, 2020
This Age of Aquarius Activation helps the Light Forces to ground the energy of Light on the surface of planet Earth. This further stabilizes the timeline that leads into the long awaited Age of Aquarius.
The more people doing this activation the more power humanity has in speeding up this Light Activation process.
Our collective energy will be the thing that stops and destroys the darkness.
The purpose of the 2020 Age of Aquarius (starting Jan/2020 to June/2020 & finally Dec/2020) is to stabilize the Age of Aquarius positive timeline for the planet.
During 2020, the dark forces have tried their hardest to prevent the positive Ascension timeline from manifesting.
Now it is our collective opportunity for the positive Ascension timeline to be anchored, secured and stabilized forever. This will ensure the planetary liberation process occurs smoothly and rapidly.
The great Jupiter Saturn conjunction on December 21st is the first great conjunction in Aquarius since 1405, and it is happening exactly on the day of the winter solstice.
This is the moment when the first long awaited energies of the Age of Aquarius will finally begin flowing in:
https://www.astrotheme.com
http://greatbear.mcn.org/aquar.htm
Exact time of the meditation for different time zones is here:
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock
Here is the link to the Facebook event for this meditation by We Love Mass Meditation:
https://www.facebook.com/welovemassmeditation/
Instructions (suggested time for our meditation is 20 minutes):
1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to co-create the trigger that will start the Age of Aquarius.
3. Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light.
4. Visualize a pillar of brilliant white Light emanating from the Cosmic Central Sun, then being distributed to Central Suns of all galaxies in this universe. Then visualize this light flowing through the M87 galaxy and then entering through the Galactic Central Sun, then going through our Galaxy,
then entering our Solar System and going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System, then through the sublunar space and then through all beings on planet Earth and also through your body to the center of the Earth.
5. Visualize this Light transmuting all remaining darkness on Earth, healing all inequalities, erasing all poverty and bringing abundance to all humanity. Visualize soft pink Light of the Goddess embracing all beings on planet Earth and healing their emotional bodies. Visualize a new grand cosmic cycle of the Age of Aquarius beginning, bringing pure Light, Love and Happiness to all beings on Earth. Visualize your perfect life in the new Age of Aquarius.
Victory to the Light!
Updates about the Age of Aquarius:
http://2012portal.blogspot.com
All the credits for this promo video can be found here:
https://we.tl/t-D7lKzovB7r
Find the original here: https://youtu.be/xHPqbbOv-Q4
Thank you from We Love Mass Meditation
-------------------------------------------------------------------
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Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
The more people doing this activation the more power humanity has in speeding up this Light Activation process.
Our collective energy will be the thing that stops and destroys the darkness.
The purpose of the 2020 Age of Aquarius (starting Jan/2020 to June/2020 & finally Dec/2020) is to stabilize the Age of Aquarius positive timeline for the planet.
During 2020, the dark forces have tried their hardest to prevent the positive Ascension timeline from manifesting.
Now it is our collective opportunity for the positive Ascension timeline to be anchored, secured and stabilized forever. This will ensure the planetary liberation process occurs smoothly and rapidly.
The great Jupiter Saturn conjunction on December 21st is the first great conjunction in Aquarius since 1405, and it is happening exactly on the day of the winter solstice.
This is the moment when the first long awaited energies of the Age of Aquarius will finally begin flowing in:
https://www.astrotheme.com
http://greatbear.mcn.org/aquar.htm
Exact time of the meditation for different time zones is here:
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock
Here is the link to the Facebook event for this meditation by We Love Mass Meditation:
https://www.facebook.com/welovemassmeditation/
Instructions (suggested time for our meditation is 20 minutes):
1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to co-create the trigger that will start the Age of Aquarius.
3. Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light.
4. Visualize a pillar of brilliant white Light emanating from the Cosmic Central Sun, then being distributed to Central Suns of all galaxies in this universe. Then visualize this light flowing through the M87 galaxy and then entering through the Galactic Central Sun, then going through our Galaxy,
then entering our Solar System and going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System, then through the sublunar space and then through all beings on planet Earth and also through your body to the center of the Earth.
5. Visualize this Light transmuting all remaining darkness on Earth, healing all inequalities, erasing all poverty and bringing abundance to all humanity. Visualize soft pink Light of the Goddess embracing all beings on planet Earth and healing their emotional bodies. Visualize a new grand cosmic cycle of the Age of Aquarius beginning, bringing pure Light, Love and Happiness to all beings on Earth. Visualize your perfect life in the new Age of Aquarius.
Victory to the Light!
Updates about the Age of Aquarius:
http://2012portal.blogspot.com
All the credits for this promo video can be found here:
https://we.tl/t-D7lKzovB7r
Find the original here: https://youtu.be/xHPqbbOv-Q4
Thank you from We Love Mass Meditation
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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