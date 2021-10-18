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La Dernière Carte, Dr. Wernher Von Braun : Les extraterrestres Arrivent
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32 views • October 18, 2021
Le regretté Dr Wernher Von Braun met en garde contre la dernière étape de l'agenda du Nouvel Ordre Mondial : les extraterrestres, et tout est…
Para ver este video en diferentes idiomas y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/fr
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The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com
Para ver este video en diferentes idiomas y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/fr/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/fr
----------
The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com
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