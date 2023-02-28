What does Project Blue Beam, Mahdi/Anti Christ & the New world order have to do with one another and how could that biblically play into Rev 13? Buckle up for a conspiracy that actually is in motion and very well may be played out in the days ahead to fool the masses. Please see these links below to further study the information in this video and do your own homework.http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/hoax/bluebeam.htm
https://rumble.com/v1yim84-30-minutes-to-change-your-mind-on-biblical-prophecy.html
https://rumble.com/v283xv2-end-times-mark-of-the-beast.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaaGvq2mcR0
