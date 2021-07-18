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INFORMED CONSENT, 5 DEAD JET BLUE PILOTS, AND LIQUIFYING THE DEAD WITH KATE SHEMIRANI
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10 views • July 18, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Sons Of Liberty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonsofliberty1776ad/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qnQ7es3C3Xcs/
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2021-07-17 - Saturday - Informed Consent, 5 Dead Jet Blue Pilots, And Liquifying The Dead With Kate Shemirani
This week, a breaking story about 5 Jet Blue pilots dying within a just a few months of each other came to light even though the airline is keeping it quiet. Was their deaths the result of the experimental injections? Also, 20 states have now legislated “liquifying” dead human bodies. Wisconsin is even looking to pour them into the sewer system. The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us live from the home of The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling to talk about all of this plus informed consent and how a multitude of doctors and nurses are violating the Nuremberg Code when administering these poisonous COVID injections.
You can help Kate as thanks for all the information she supplies by getting your nutritional supplies from her at the links below.
Get your $5 trial bottle of zeolite Clinoptilolite by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3yJ2tnj
Help support Kate's crowd justice fund to help cover legal expenses she is incurring due to speaking the truth about the plandemic and the jab here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
IF FOR SOME REASON THIS VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM MAY NOT BE WORKING OR IS SLOW AT LOADING FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, I'VE UPLOADED THE SAME VIDEO TO AN ALTERNATIVE VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM. CLICK BELOW TO WATCH:
https://ugetube.com/watch/ls6QGXCMvj8fhvM
Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible in more than 200 versions and 70 languages.
https://www.biblegateway.com/
Sons of Liberty on UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@SonsOfLibertyMedia
Sons of Liberty on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JWcFOOxBgw75/
SONS OF LIBERTY ON TELEGRAM (A Must Join Group!)
https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
See More On Today's And Related Topics Here:
https://settingbrushfires.com/informed-consent-5-dead-jet-blue-pilots-liquifying-the-dead-with-kate-shemirani/
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
https://www.amazon.com/Chlorine-Dioxide-Treatment-Liquid-Classic/dp/B07TN8PNQX/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;keywords=chlorine+dioxide&qid=1626538223&sr=8-6
https://naturalnurse.thegoodinside.com/
https://www.genesishealing.co.uk/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-employees-whose-employers-are-requiring-covid-19-injections-put-it-back-on-them/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
Sons of Liberty Radio Website
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
Sons of Liberty Website
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support Sons of Liberty through a donation
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Sons Of Liberty On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Setting Brushfires Website
https://settingbrushfires.com/
Sons of Liberty Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/BradleeDeanSOL/
Sons of Liberty Minds Page
https://www.minds.com/sonsoflibertymedia/
Tim Brown's Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/FPPTim
Sons of Liberty GAB Page
https://gab.com/sonsoflibertymedia
Setting Brushfires on Periscope
https://www.periscope.tv/SettingBrushfires
Setting Brushfires on Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/settingbrushfires
Red State Talk Radio
https://redstatetalkradio.com/
Genesis Communications Network (GCN Live)
https://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&;show=39
DLive
https://dlive.tv/TheSonsOfLiberty
Before It's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/
People's Rights Organization
https://www.peoplesrights.org/
Kate Shemirani On Telegram
https://t.me/kateshemiranichat
The Medical Revolutionaries On Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheMedicalRevo1
C4591001 Pfizer Clinical Protocol Nov2020
https://www.scribd.com/document/484279338/C4591001-Pfizer-Clinical-Protocol-Nov2020#from_embed
Tim Brown On Scribe
https://www.scribd.com/user/209506871/Tim-Brown#from_embed
GUINEA PIG BRITAIN Document
https://public.3.basecamp.com/p/LPt1vezqcToZURBrtbo41oxn?s=08
Sons Of Liberty: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sonsofliberty1776ad/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qnQ7es3C3Xcs/
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2021-07-17 - Saturday - Informed Consent, 5 Dead Jet Blue Pilots, And Liquifying The Dead With Kate Shemirani
This week, a breaking story about 5 Jet Blue pilots dying within a just a few months of each other came to light even though the airline is keeping it quiet. Was their deaths the result of the experimental injections? Also, 20 states have now legislated “liquifying” dead human bodies. Wisconsin is even looking to pour them into the sewer system. The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us live from the home of The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling to talk about all of this plus informed consent and how a multitude of doctors and nurses are violating the Nuremberg Code when administering these poisonous COVID injections.
You can help Kate as thanks for all the information she supplies by getting your nutritional supplies from her at the links below.
Get your $5 trial bottle of zeolite Clinoptilolite by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3yJ2tnj
Help support Kate's crowd justice fund to help cover legal expenses she is incurring due to speaking the truth about the plandemic and the jab here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
IF FOR SOME REASON THIS VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM MAY NOT BE WORKING OR IS SLOW AT LOADING FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, I'VE UPLOADED THE SAME VIDEO TO AN ALTERNATIVE VIDEO-SHARING PLATFORM. CLICK BELOW TO WATCH:
https://ugetube.com/watch/ls6QGXCMvj8fhvM
Bible Gateway is a searchable online Bible in more than 200 versions and 70 languages.
https://www.biblegateway.com/
Sons of Liberty on UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@SonsOfLibertyMedia
Sons of Liberty on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JWcFOOxBgw75/
SONS OF LIBERTY ON TELEGRAM (A Must Join Group!)
https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
See More On Today's And Related Topics Here:
https://settingbrushfires.com/informed-consent-5-dead-jet-blue-pilots-liquifying-the-dead-with-kate-shemirani/
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
https://www.amazon.com/Chlorine-Dioxide-Treatment-Liquid-Classic/dp/B07TN8PNQX/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;keywords=chlorine+dioxide&qid=1626538223&sr=8-6
https://naturalnurse.thegoodinside.com/
https://www.genesishealing.co.uk/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-employees-whose-employers-are-requiring-covid-19-injections-put-it-back-on-them/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/form-for-students-attending-colleges-or-universities-requiring-covid-19-injections/
Sons of Liberty Radio Website
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
Sons of Liberty Website
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support Sons of Liberty through a donation
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty
https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Sons Of Liberty On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Setting Brushfires Website
https://settingbrushfires.com/
Sons of Liberty Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/BradleeDeanSOL/
Sons of Liberty Minds Page
https://www.minds.com/sonsoflibertymedia/
Tim Brown's Twitter Page
https://twitter.com/FPPTim
Sons of Liberty GAB Page
https://gab.com/sonsoflibertymedia
Setting Brushfires on Periscope
https://www.periscope.tv/SettingBrushfires
Setting Brushfires on Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/settingbrushfires
Red State Talk Radio
https://redstatetalkradio.com/
Genesis Communications Network (GCN Live)
https://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&;show=39
DLive
https://dlive.tv/TheSonsOfLiberty
Before It's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/
People's Rights Organization
https://www.peoplesrights.org/
Kate Shemirani On Telegram
https://t.me/kateshemiranichat
The Medical Revolutionaries On Twitter
https://twitter.com/TheMedicalRevo1
C4591001 Pfizer Clinical Protocol Nov2020
https://www.scribd.com/document/484279338/C4591001-Pfizer-Clinical-Protocol-Nov2020#from_embed
Tim Brown On Scribe
https://www.scribd.com/user/209506871/Tim-Brown#from_embed
GUINEA PIG BRITAIN Document
https://public.3.basecamp.com/p/LPt1vezqcToZURBrtbo41oxn?s=08
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