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La Quinta Columna updates on the final report of the vaccination vial analysis and invites people to protect children
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153 views • August 16, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/update-and-invitation.html
A few hours ago, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna was present on the Twitch channel of the Spanish policeman who obtained the first vial from Pfizer for subsequent analysis, Rafa Navarro (cop225), mainly to warn people about the dangers of vaccinating children, which is so much promoted by the official media.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
A few hours ago, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna was present on the Twitch channel of the Spanish policeman who obtained the first vial from Pfizer for subsequent analysis, Rafa Navarro (cop225), mainly to warn people about the dangers of vaccinating children, which is so much promoted by the official media.
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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