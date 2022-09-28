Create New Account
And We Know 9.27.2022 Public Awakening! Italy! Red to Green! Frogs everywhere. This is why WE FIGHT! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
LT of And We Know


September 27, 2022


Oh the wonderful music of Italy. We spent some time there in Venice and on a beautiful lake with some wonderful hosts. Although there is celebration, we must always research and hold these leaders to their promises. We will see this and more desperate moves from the enemy as each day seems closer to their demise. Andiamo. Let’s Go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lqkq1-9.27.22-public-awakening-italy-red-to-green-frogs-everywhere.-this-is-why-w.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsawakeningpoliticschristianitalyvenicefrogsltand we know

