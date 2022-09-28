And We Know 9.27.2022 Public Awakening! Italy! Red to Green! Frogs everywhere. This is why WE FIGHT! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
September 27, 2022
Oh the wonderful music of Italy. We spent some time there in Venice and on a beautiful lake with some wonderful hosts. Although there is celebration, we must always research and hold these leaders to their promises. We will see this and more desperate moves from the enemy as each day seems closer to their demise. Andiamo. Let’s Go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lqkq1-9.27.22-public-awakening-italy-red-to-green-frogs-everywhere.-this-is-why-w.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.