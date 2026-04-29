6 People You Must Never Help for Any Reason

As Christians, we are often taught that we must always say "yes" and help anyone in need. But did you know that, according to the Bible, there are times when helping someone is actually an act of disobedience to God? This video, uncovers hard biblical truths. True Christian love is generous, but it is not blind. The Bible gives us strict warnings about certain types of people we must stop helping immediately. Without realizing it, your generosity might be funding someone's rebellion, making you a spiritual accomplice to their sin, or allowing them to drain your peace and manipulate your kindness. Are you helping someone God is trying to discipline? This message will shatter the religious guilt that forces you to be a "doormat" for others and will teach you the biblical power of a firm "no." If you want to protect your spiritual life, set healthy boundaries, and ensure your generosity is actually aligned with God's will, you need to hear this.