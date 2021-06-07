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Hätätila Generaattori osa 5
Holy Order of Scientists
Holy Order of Scientists
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124 views • June 07, 2021
Emergency Generator part 5. Add this module to your Bedini motor and you will have
fluorescent lights lit up! The other end goes to ground or metal plate. You can also add another car coil to the other end with reverse polarity (+ is -) and you can add even more lights to the system! Also make a smaller wheen for your Bedini.Kristian motor and it will spin so fast the lights will NOT BLINK. Also create the GEET,, a can filled with Coca-cola or sugar water etc... containing carbohydrates. The exhaus gas goes into this can and spins the liquid. Add a miners net to prevent drops of liquid going into the motor. The moist new carbohydrate steam content goes back to the motor feed line. The system is self-sustaining. Simple and elegant! As always coming from the Lord of Hosts ,, Son of God ,,, Jeshuah. He is soo elegant with his desire to free us from bondage! Hallelujah!
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diysurvivalenergygeneratornaturesurviveemergencyhowhelpfreenaturaltolightsself-sustainingkitgeet
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