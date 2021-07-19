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"For the Hardness of Your Hearts..."
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30 views • July 19, 2021
When the Pharisees asked Jesus about Moses' law regarding divorce and remarriage, Jesus replied, "For the hardness of your hearts, Moses gave you this law... but from the beginning it was not so." Was Jesus saying that Moses' law was not the will of God? And if that's the case with regard to divorce and remarriage, what does that say about the rest of the Torah? Brace yourself, because this video will challenge much of what you have been taught to believe with regard to the Old Testament.
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