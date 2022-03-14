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A New Kind of Evil
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2 views • March 14, 2022
Can you imagine people being hunted down for the sole purpose of having their organs harvested and sold to the highest bidder? It is not an urban myth! Human organ harvesting is a growth industry in China. Mitchell Gerber details the atrocities with first hand accounts and video footage. This episode is not for the faint of heart.
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