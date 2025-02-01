BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The fight for transparency is here ~ When will the gas-lighting stop ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
3 months ago

In this discussion we will discuss the issues that took place at the confirmation hearing for Robert Kennedy Jr's presidential nomination as the new director of the Health and Human Services. We will also talk about the main issues that he is attack for standing up against by demonizing him as a anti-vaxxer and the fact that they don't want to ever admit that they have been harming us all in the name of climate change. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 409 Confirmation Bias.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 409: Confirmation Bias

  https://rumble.com/v6f4zmy-episode-409-confirmation-bias.html?playlist_id=N6WdotpNgrQ

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak by Robert Kennedy Jr.

  + https://booksrun.com/9781510766969-vax-unvax-what-does-the-science-say-childrens-health-defense

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

Keywords
healthvaccinesmaskcultkennedymedicalmovementsocialhumandirectoranti-vaxxervaxandgreatdistancerobertvaccinatedreset19servicesjrcovidunvaxmaha
