🌲 Forest Thinning Insights: What Happens After Removing Trees? 🌳

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered how thinning a dense forest impacts water use and soil evaporation? 🤔
Removing 40% of the trees can reduce competition for water among the remaining trees, but it also lets more sunlight hit the forest floor. 💧
💧 This could lead to higher water use rates and increased soil evaporation. 🌞
Curious to learn more? Tune into the full episode with Lucy Penn Kerhoulas from Cal Poly Humboldt! 🎙️