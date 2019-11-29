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How Leftists Broke the Dictionary | Redonkulas.com
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291 views • November 29, 2019
When the facts are never on your side, the only way to win the debate is to change the definition of a word. Leftists do this all the time. Here are 20 examples.
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-cake/u-s-supreme-court-tosses-ruling-against-wedding-cake-bakers-who-rebuffed-lesbians-idUSKCN1TI1MQ
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/14/pelosi-trump-bribery-impeachment-070914
https://fortune.com/2016/08/05/money-america-iran/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/opinions/wp/2018/09/20/four-reasons-why-christine-blasey-fords-credibility-keeps-rising/
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cnn-ratings-don-lemon
https://www.thewrap.com/gq-writer-regrets-call-for-doxxing-covington-catholic-high-school-students/
https://people.com/bodies/transgender-activist-freebleed-men-can-menstruate/
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/22/business/always-pads-female-symbol.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/3dfsec/man_faces_6_months_in_jail_for_disagreeing_with/
https://www.thestar.com/news/crime/2014/01/09/gregory_alan_elliott_frustrations_boil_over_in_twitter_harassment_trial.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoJkDAvP4yo
https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/05/leaked-abc-news-anchor-claims-jeffrey-epstein-story-three-years-ago/
https://www.heritage.org/global-politics/heritage-explains/the-great-south-african-land-heist
https://www.marieclaire.com/politics/news/a15652/gender-inequality-stats/
https://girlpowermarketing.com
https://time.com/3222543/wage-pay-gap-myth-feminism/
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20091114110433AApiNOy
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/08/21/no-venezuela-doesnt-prove-that-socialism-will-bring-about-a-zombie-apocalypse/
https://www.thecollegefix.com/black-students-demand-segregated-spaces-white-students/
https://www.newsmax.com/TheWire/literally-definition-changes-google/2013/08/15/id/520619/
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/12/15/health/nearly-1-in-5-women-in-us-survey-report-sexual-assault.html
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/physicist-dont-fall-for-the-argument-about-settled-science
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/apr/14/bill-nye-open-criminal-charges-jail-time-climate-c/
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2019/04/25/why-im-fighting-to-save-womens-sport/
https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2019/02/11/mother-arrested-taken-jail-seven-hours-misgendering-trans-person/
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/02/19/pose-indya-moore-trans-penises-biologically-female/
https://www.attacktheback.com/transgender-mma-fighter-fallon-fox-breaks-opponents-skull/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/32180-transgender-athlete-breaks-women-s-powerlifting-records-prompting-criticism
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's "Innocence Saga" is FREE on Amazon Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YGTKQQ5
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-cake/u-s-supreme-court-tosses-ruling-against-wedding-cake-bakers-who-rebuffed-lesbians-idUSKCN1TI1MQ
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/14/pelosi-trump-bribery-impeachment-070914
https://fortune.com/2016/08/05/money-america-iran/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/opinions/wp/2018/09/20/four-reasons-why-christine-blasey-fords-credibility-keeps-rising/
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/cnn-ratings-don-lemon
https://www.thewrap.com/gq-writer-regrets-call-for-doxxing-covington-catholic-high-school-students/
https://people.com/bodies/transgender-activist-freebleed-men-can-menstruate/
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/22/business/always-pads-female-symbol.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/3dfsec/man_faces_6_months_in_jail_for_disagreeing_with/
https://www.thestar.com/news/crime/2014/01/09/gregory_alan_elliott_frustrations_boil_over_in_twitter_harassment_trial.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoJkDAvP4yo
https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/05/leaked-abc-news-anchor-claims-jeffrey-epstein-story-three-years-ago/
https://www.heritage.org/global-politics/heritage-explains/the-great-south-african-land-heist
https://www.marieclaire.com/politics/news/a15652/gender-inequality-stats/
https://girlpowermarketing.com
https://time.com/3222543/wage-pay-gap-myth-feminism/
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20091114110433AApiNOy
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/08/21/no-venezuela-doesnt-prove-that-socialism-will-bring-about-a-zombie-apocalypse/
https://www.thecollegefix.com/black-students-demand-segregated-spaces-white-students/
https://www.newsmax.com/TheWire/literally-definition-changes-google/2013/08/15/id/520619/
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/12/15/health/nearly-1-in-5-women-in-us-survey-report-sexual-assault.html
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/physicist-dont-fall-for-the-argument-about-settled-science
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/apr/14/bill-nye-open-criminal-charges-jail-time-climate-c/
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2019/04/25/why-im-fighting-to-save-womens-sport/
https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2019/02/11/mother-arrested-taken-jail-seven-hours-misgendering-trans-person/
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/02/19/pose-indya-moore-trans-penises-biologically-female/
https://www.attacktheback.com/transgender-mma-fighter-fallon-fox-breaks-opponents-skull/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/32180-transgender-athlete-breaks-women-s-powerlifting-records-prompting-criticism
Keywords
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