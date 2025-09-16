© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens drops a bombshell saying “threats were made” to Charlie Kirk during a tense “intervention” with Epstein-connected Bill Ackman in the Hamptons just weeks ago.
She claims Kirk was beginning to shift his stance on Israel before his death, even receiving contact from Netanyahu, and that he was offered an enormous sum of money.
Owens also names Seth Dillon as being present at that Hamptons meeting, urging them to release their text messages for transparency.
Kirk walked away feeling it was an attempted blackmail.
Source @ShadowofEzra
