Population-Growth Benefits That Do Not Meet the Eye | Steven Landsburg

Does the world have too many people? Steven Landsburg, a professor of economics at the University of Rochester, discusses the costs and benefits of having larger populations. He argues that many of the costs associated with population growth fall entirely on the families who bear new children while society at large stands to gain most of the benefits.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces that the company has just closed a C$6.3 million private placement. They also have nine additional drill targets for their Mazoa Hill project in southwestern Guyana.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/population-growth-benefits-do-not-meet-eye/

