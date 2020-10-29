2ND FRENCH BEHEADING!! ISLAMIC TERRORISTS NOT BACKING DOWN!

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Nice, France. (see Terror Truck Attack in Nice 2016) is back on the map of islamist terrorist insurgency. 3 Dead one of them Decapitated. Suspect in custody. News already trying to soft peddle the atrocity. Stressing Co-vid will hamper Pres. Macron's ability to fight a terrorist insurgency that does not believe in his version of science.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/france-k...