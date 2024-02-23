Red Pill Nation Hangout #358

0. 6:17 Kansas City Wins Super Bowl/Kid suing Deadspin over Fake Racism

1. 28:11 Tucker Carlson interviewed Vladmir Putin

2. 45:51 Gina Carano suing Disney with Elon Musk backing her legal bills

3. 1:14:56 Is Elon Musk teaming up with Nelson Peltz to buy Disney?

4. 1:30:51 Joe Rogan Ends Spotify Exclusivity

5. 1:45:53 US Bombs Targets of Iranian Proxies in Syria and Iraq

6. 2:00:09 YouTube Content.

A) YouTube gets caught by Jordan Peterson burying his name in auto fill function

B) YouTube threatens Louis Rossmann over GreyJay and it backfires immediately





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation





https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/71....4013773626613760/fee

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/