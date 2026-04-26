WHCD SHOOTING PSYOP EXPOSED! - Who Benefits? Who Is Cole Allen? What's With The IDF Shirt?

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner last night as Cole Tomas Allen is arrested and charged for allegedly targeting Trump Administration officials.





The whole world's a stage. Nothing has changed.





Cole Tomas Allen, a 31 year old California teacher allegedly entered the venue with little security, assembled guns in an unsecure room and then Naruto ran the security blockade, shooting a secret service agent in his bullet-proof vest.





Trump fell to the floor as security rushed him out of the room, right as a magician performed a slight of hand with he and Melania. JD Vance and RFK Jr. were rushed out as well.





Allen in his manifesto claimed he wanted to take out officials, not hurt any civilians and this was all due to his distaste with Trump's policies.





Meanwhile, photographs from his now deleted Instagram show him wearing an IDF sweater that one would buy in Israel and likely get through service to the Israeli government.





His name was searched days before the shooting in Israel according to Google Trends.





He interned at NASA in 2014. Simultaneously, a man named Henry Martinez published a major paper at NASA.





In December, 2023, an account named Henry Martinez wrote their only ever post. "Cole Allen."





The cover photo for the profile is from a site called "Time Machine" and if adjusted, loosely looks like the Trump Butler Pennsylvania "fight" photo, though this could simply be our minds playing games with us.





Witnesses say Cole Allen actually assembled guns in the middle of the crowd which contradicts the Secret Service's claims.





Allen allegedly traveled by train and booked his hotel room months in advance leading to many news networks and officials calling for stricter security on trains which is so predictable.





Interestingly, this news has lead to dozens of MAGA accounts on X calling for the White House Ballroom to be finished to ensure these shootings no longer happen. This of course is being shouted in unison. Interestingly, due to litigation, the ballroom is held up currently in construction, but that hasn't stopped the most important part of the project from being built. The underground bunker system.





This is clearly theater in order to bring in further security restrictions. No photo op this time, however it has already lead to countless officials calling for stronger surveillance as Trump pushes FISA surveillance and facial recognition cameras with "pre-crime" analysis by AI.





We are sure to find out more about this strange event. They're ramping up the "assassination narrative" once again.





The end of the road is always unfortunately technocracy.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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