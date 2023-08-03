HARSH LESSON FOR TERRORIST KIEV REGIME

Kiev is yet to learn the harsh lesson that the terrorist attacks on civilians are punished with retaliation strikes on Ukrainian strategic military facilities.

On August 1, Kiev’s forces attempted another drone attack on the Russian capital. Two UAVs were shot down by the air defense forces. The third one was suppressed by electronic warfare means and fell on a skyscraper. Senseless from the military point of view, the attack threatened the security of civilians.

On the same day, Ukrainian unmanned boats targeted civilian cargo vessels on their way to Bosporus; but they were destroyed by Russian military ships that were patrolling the navigation in the area.

Later, a UAV targeted the Sevastopol region in Crimea. It was intercepted by Russian electronic warfare means and did not cause any damage.

Russian response to the ongoing Ukrainian attacks was not long to wait. On the night of August 2, massive strikes again hit Ukrainian ports in the Odessa region. The infrastructure there is used for production, storage and launch of naval drones. In response to the second attack on the Crimean Bridge on July 17, Russian missiles have been pounding Ukrainian ports for about a week.

Last night, retaliation strikes resumed. Russian UAVs hit the Ukrainian Ismail port on the Danube River. Footage from the spot confirmed damage to the elevator, the harbor station and the headquarters of the “Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company”, as well as oil tanks located in the area. According to the local reports, Ukrainian air defenses failed to intercept a single Russian drone.

In response to Kiev’s drone attacks on Moscow, Russian forces also launched UAVs on the Ukrainian capital. Last night, explosions thundered in the Kiev region and in the city. The local authorities confirmed damage to an administrative building.

The Nazi Kiev regime guided by NATO has been killing residents of the Donbass for years and is still following this terrorist strategy. After Russia responds, Ukrainians fed by Kiev propaganda are asking “why us?”



