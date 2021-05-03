Giuliani Never Ever Represented a Foreign National

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4/30/2021 Giuliani said that they smashed on his doors in a frightening way when he is willing to talk to them civilly himself. And the reality is that the warrant is completely illegal. The only way you can get a search warrant is if you can show that there’s some evidence that the person is going to destroy the evidence, or he is going to run away with the evidence. Giuliani had it for two years and he hasn’t destroyed it.