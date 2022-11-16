China Released the Next “Five-Year Plan” To Continue To Monitor People With Electronic Health Codes

https://gnews.org/articles/521655
Summary：11/14/2022 China released the ”14 Five-Year Plan for National Health Informatization' to have full monitoring of every resident's health information. It is a measurement accused of limiting the movement and freedom of Chinese people using the electronic health code.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.