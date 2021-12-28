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COVID-19 experts meet Australian politicians 02 - Part 2 - Robert Malone
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210 views • December 28, 2021
Voice for Science and Solidarity, December 25, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche, Robert Malone and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko talk with Australian politicians about Covid-19
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/covid-19-experts-meet-australian-politicians-02
Geert Vanden Bossche, Robert Malone and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko talk with Australian politicians about Covid-19
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/covid-19-experts-meet-australian-politicians-02
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