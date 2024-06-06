Seniors doing junior thangs! When you see what they are unable to see they hate you!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shout out tech9ne for always speaking the truth about the SCAMM Programming called "Religion"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbB8C7d7VAg
.
[THERE IS SO MUCH EVIDENCE BELOW]
.
EMF PROTECTION CLOTHING
https://emfprotectionclothing.co.uk/?ref=ya58d5op
.
Twitter (HELP SHARE)
.
Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.
Come join us if thats something you are interested in!
https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx
.
Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad
.
Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420
.
Gettr (HELP SHARE)
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19
.
CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA
.
Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR
.
Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679
.
.
National nanotechnology initiative at 20 years: Enabling new horizons: MC Roco The unifying concepts and convergence of nanoscale science, engineering biology, information Tech, Cognitive Science bioN³tech https://x.com/fear2022/status/1798040294560305237?t=vZvt3anQ20qSOMF265qnDw&s=19
.
The Canadian government are using Directed Energy Weapons on regular people. Everything from HEL Lasers to Particle Beams.
The MM Waves are currently microwaving our brains. https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/emerging-technology-trend-cards/directed-energy-weapons
.
Canada - NATO Innovation Challenge Fall 2021: Cognitive Warfare On Populations Using The NBIC NNI "Convergence" methods
https://rumble.com/v4zj3if-canada-nato-innovation-challenge-fall-2021-cognitive-warfare.html
.
The Co'intel PRO AGENT "Truther" Creators Are Working Overtime To Keep You From Knowing About The BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE International Policy Program Ran By The Canadian Government!
https://rumble.com/v4y8d8r-may-29-2024.html
.
DARPA-PFIZER Human augmentics 2018 A.I. PRECISION 'HEALTHCARE' HUMAN GENOME EDITING & LIPID-NANOPARTICLES MrNa
https://rumble.com/v4rszs6-darpa-pfizer-human-augmentics-2018.html
https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1784093425521848653?t=WiRMaD3sZ7Jxa2JTlU4hBw&s=19
.
(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS) (Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity'
https://rumble.com/v4rpte9-april-26-2024.html
.
How bio-convergence is shaping the future of healthcare technology Isreal Inovation Authority 2020
https://rumble.com/v4q9q98-april-18-2024.html
.
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023
https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html