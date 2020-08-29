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Burning Man Withdrawals
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76 views • August 29, 2020
Brought to you by The Black Rock City Foundation for Withdrawal Symptoms Awareness
Having trouble fitting into the default world? The good news is there is no default world. Follow these simple steps to bring the magic of Burning Man back home: Watch the sunset, wear a dress, express yourself, play with your balls, go for a hike, connect with your neighbors, and share with others.
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Featuring, in order of appearance:
Andrew Delman
Greg Washburn
Mitch Lewis
Sam Comen
Nikolas Kazoura
A Chili Can
Benny Wills
Garrett Mendez
Teri Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Rita Rowe
Curt Merlot
Filmed by Nikolas Kazoura, Kevin Kostelnik, Michael Kostelnik.
Produced by Joy Camp
Having trouble fitting into the default world? The good news is there is no default world. Follow these simple steps to bring the magic of Burning Man back home: Watch the sunset, wear a dress, express yourself, play with your balls, go for a hike, connect with your neighbors, and share with others.
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Featuring, in order of appearance:
Andrew Delman
Greg Washburn
Mitch Lewis
Sam Comen
Nikolas Kazoura
A Chili Can
Benny Wills
Garrett Mendez
Teri Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Rita Rowe
Curt Merlot
Filmed by Nikolas Kazoura, Kevin Kostelnik, Michael Kostelnik.
Produced by Joy Camp
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