America's Link to the 200-Year Judgment Cycles of Ancient Israel
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Published 16 hours ago

There are unmistakable parallels to America's demise and the ancient cycles of all the Israelite Empires of History. If you have never heard of the Phoenicians or Cythians, this will be an eye opening discussion of history that the "system" doesn't teach. We will also briefly look at ancient Carthage and we will spend a good amount of time looking at the Parthian Empire to better understand the rise and fall of the "Lost Tribes" of Israel's empires.

