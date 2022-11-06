Radioactive Caesium-137 Has Been Found In The C19 Jabs & It's A Direct Link To The 5G Component Of The Genocide Plan

MIRRORED from SGT Report
October 30th, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ptVCPDMSjxoC/
Radioactive Caesium-137 has been found in the mRNA experimental "vaccines" and it's a direct link to the 5G component of the genocide plan.
Attorney Todd Callender;
The genetic modification of humans is dependent on hydrogel created by DARPA.
The secret, key ingredient in it is caesium-137, a radioactive material
They are uploading the operating system into people with ALL injectables
Caesium binds to human tissue and turns them into transistors and amplifiers
The 5G network cannot work without Caesium-137
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.