Radioactive Caesium-137 Has Been Found In The C19 Jabs & It's A Direct Link To The 5G Component Of The Genocide Plan

October 30th, 2022

Radioactive Caesium-137 has been found in the mRNA experimental "vaccines" and it's a direct link to the 5G component of the genocide plan.





Attorney Todd Callender;

The genetic modification of humans is dependent on hydrogel created by DARPA.

The secret, key ingredient in it is caesium-137, a radioactive material





They are uploading the operating system into people with ALL injectables





Caesium binds to human tissue and turns them into transistors and amplifiers

The 5G network cannot work without Caesium-137



