Radioactive Caesium-137 Has Been Found In The C19 Jabs & It's A Direct Link To The 5G Component Of The Genocide Plan
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 days ago |

MIRRORED from SGT Report

October 30th, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ptVCPDMSjxoC/

Radioactive Caesium-137 has been found in the mRNA experimental "vaccines" and it's a direct link to the 5G component of the genocide plan.


Attorney Todd Callender;

The genetic modification of humans is dependent on hydrogel created by DARPA.

The secret, key ingredient in it is caesium-137, a radioactive material


They are uploading the operating system into people with ALL injectables


Caesium binds to human tissue and turns them into transistors and amplifiers

The 5G network cannot work without Caesium-137


vaccine5gradioactivedarpacovid 19mrnahydrogeltodd callendercaesium-137genocide plan

