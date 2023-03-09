Create New Account
Miles Guo: In December 2021, the CCP dispatched 7,000 police officers to Pangu to forcibly evict my father and family and drive them to the streets
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2awqdp4088

3/8/2023 Miles Guo: In December 2021, the CCP dispatched 7,000 police officers to Pangu to forcibly evict my father and family and drive them to the streets. The CCP sent over 300 police officers to my father’s residence alone. Why did the CCP make such a big move?

#CCP #PanguPlaza #father #SunLijun #WuXiaohui #XiaoJianhua #MaMingzhe


3/8/2023 文贵直播：2021年12月，中共派了7000名警察去盘古把我父亲和家人撵到大街上，光是我父亲的住所就派去了300人，中共如此大动干戈究竟为哪般？

#中共 #盘古 #父亲 #孙力军 #吴小晖 #肖建华 #马明哲



Keywords
