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Atheists are fighting proxy war for various NWO fallen angel alien factions & killing each other
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72 views • December 09, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). The Nazis and their 4th Reich cybernetic Draco rebel bosses and their 5th Reich Pleiadian Aryan bosses like us real Christians, because we defeated their arch enemies the Satanist Draco Empire, whom they had been fighting and dying and struggling for power control with for thousands of years. There is a lot of bad blood and extreme hatred between those two Draco groups and between the Pleiadians versus Dracos. I assume that since the Satanists attacked us real Christians, God gave over the power and rule to the Nazis to be their rulers. That explains why the Nazi Draco avatars have been nice to us. It’s just like the Gnostic Illuminati and White Dragon Society one-ton gold bounty people and bounty hunters and all the other groups are happy with us real Christians for removing the Satanists who were trying to kill them. We are sort of like their saviors who saved them from millennia of the dark ages from Satanist horror and torture and rape and sodomy and cannibalism and child satanic ritual abuse and humiliation and genocide and betrayal and loss. We are stuck in the middle of a war between many factions. No wonder we real Christians’ lives have been so crazy the moment we came into this earth, because we were born into the middle of a millennia war. It is like being parachuted down into the middle of a combat zone between allies and enemies shooting in every direction. We were bound to get knocked around. The dumb sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace soldiers in different nations are fighting a proxy war for all these different Draco factions and Pleiadian factions, and killing each other. They got a hundred quintillion tons of gold from the Satanist Vatican thanks to us real Christians’ faithful fighting against the Satanists and fearless attacks every day against them. God has done for them what all their groups were not able to do in thousands and thousands of years of cabal rule, and whose tyranny would have probably continued another thousands of years. The Satanists controlled the politics and banks and military and media and religions and schools and corporations and money and everything up to now. No wonder the Satanists are trying to kill us real Christians frantically, because we stripped them naked and threw them out of the house. You would not be happy either, if someone did that to you. However, they misunderstand the fact that it was not us, but it was God who did it. They messed with the wrong God when they messed with his people, just like when they messed with Abraham when they kidnapped Lot. All the World War 2 German Nazi leaders nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people’s spirits are now living inside the cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of the American and British and Australian and New Zealand military leaders and police leaders, who are trying to eugenics exterminate and replace the humans with their Nazi holocaust “Planned Parenthood” COVID-19 biochemical weapon eugenics vaccine.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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