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The Thundering Corvette of the Pacific Fleet Fired a Missile of the Otvet anti-Submarine complex at an Underwater Target of a Mock Enemy in the Sea of Japan. 050522
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50 views • May 06, 2022
The Thundering Corvette of the Pacific Fleet Fired a Missile of the Otvet anti-Submarine complex at an Underwater Target of a Mock Enemy in the Sea of Japan.
The Ministry of Defense showed how the Thundering corvette hit the target with the latest Otvet system
https://oopstop.com/the-ministry-of-defense-showed-how-the-thundering-corvette-hit-the-target-with-the-latest-otvet-system/
The Ministry of Defense showed how the Thundering corvette hit the target with the latest Otvet system
https://oopstop.com/the-ministry-of-defense-showed-how-the-thundering-corvette-hit-the-target-with-the-latest-otvet-system/
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