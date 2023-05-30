https://gettr.com/post/p2hi2x78f32
0518 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
American people are also the victim of your deep state, which has been selling out your best interest to the CCP.
美国人民也是你们的深层政府的受害者,他们中的一些人一直在向中共出卖你们的利益。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
