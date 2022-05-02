Why I’m OPTIMISTIC about the future 🎙️ May Limitless Q&A #35

In this podcast, I hope to share some much-needed optimism with you - I explain in an epic rant, why I'm white-pilled about the future. I address questions about everything ranging from stem cell injections, skincare hacks, epigenetic anti-aging supplements, and more.





9:52 Why I’m "white-pilled" about the future

32:33 Placental stem cell injections for lady biohackers?

39:09 Is Nicotine USP solution caustic for the gut and throat?

43:23 Epigenetic anti-aging stack

51:02 Does MCT oil cure hangovers?





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

Apply 📞 for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

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📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

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Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.





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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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