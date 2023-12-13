Free Sacral Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Columning on the left

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Sacral Chakra on the left. Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with frustration and resentment. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.