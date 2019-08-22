"Epstein's Death Doesn't Add Up" DR. CYRIL WECHT - WORLD RENOWNED FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST -1607-6P

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E-Militia Article: “Epstein’s Death Doesn’t Add Up” DR. CYRIL WECHT – WORLD RENOWNED FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST http://ow.ly/b6V530poBIL
Guest Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D., is a forensic pathologist, attorney and medical-legal consultant. Being an expert in Forensic Medicine, Dr. Wecht has frequently appeared on several nationally syndicated programs discussing various medicolegal and forensic scientific issues, including medical malpractice, drug abuse, the assassinations of both President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the death of Elvis Presley, the O.J. Simpson case, and the JonBenet Ramsey cases. His expertise has also been utilized in high profile cases involving Mary Jo Kopechne, Sunny von Bulow, Jean Harris, Dr. Jeffrey McDonald, the Waco Branch Davidian fire, and Vincent Foster. A comprehensive study of these cases are discussed from the perspective of Dr. Wecht's own professional involvement in his books, Cause of Death, Grave Secrets, and Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey? (All published by Dutton/Penguin). As a practicing forensic pathologist for the past 40 years, he has spent the majority of his life seeking social truth and justice through the application of these principles and techniques to some of the world’s greatest mysteries. Over that period of time, I have watched forensic science in general undergo dramatic progress, most recently in the areas of DNA testing and computer simulation.
http://www.cyrilwecht.com/
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