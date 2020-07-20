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Nano revestimento à vapor cáustico Rápido (PASSO a PASSO) na panela de pressão! p/ captura de gans
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7 views • July 20, 2020
Várias pessoas me pediram para fazer esse vídeo ensinando a fazer um nano revestimento rápido e com qualidade, eu criei esse método seguindo o mesmo raciocínio da reação que acontece ao longo de uma semana no sistema convencional e o resultado que vc tem no mesmo dia é excelente!
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