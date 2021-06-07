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Blanket Surveillance Coming Online
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283 views • June 07, 2021
From The Crow-House in Australia - News from Australia, America, and the World. Police in Vicctoria have turned into brutal thugs...should be charged with assault. Food industry slowing down in the southern hemisphere. 600 foot military ship leaves Port Gray to Australia for "exercises". Bitchute now banned in Denmark. Citizens have to use VPN.
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