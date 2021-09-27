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018 Ye Shall Be As Gods, The Doctrine Of The Serpent-Part-2 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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71 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 18 we continue our discussion on Babylon and the doctrine of the serpent, part 2 of 3. In the previous episode we saw that Babylon teaches the first lie of satan, namely that "ye will not die" and any church that teaches the same is therefore part of Babylon. Now we will take a look at what Babylon teaches on the second lie, namely that "ye shall be as gods" and the third lie, that "ye shall know good and evil".
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The New Age Agenda – Part 23 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-8-t...
The Jesuits And The Counter Reformation(Part 1) – Rekindling The Reformation Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
The Jesuits And The Counter Reformation(Part 2) – Rekindling The Reformation Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
Conflict And Triumph – New Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
BOOKS:
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The New Age Agenda – Part 23 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-8-t...
The Jesuits And The Counter Reformation(Part 1) – Rekindling The Reformation Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
The Jesuits And The Counter Reformation(Part 2) – Rekindling The Reformation Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
Conflict And Triumph – New Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
BOOKS:
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/...
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