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Election Integrity Watchdog Group to present info. on ballot harvesting with Ariz. lawmakers
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40 views • June 01, 2022
True the Vote attorney Christina Bobb joined One America News to talk about the evidence they will present to Arizona lawmakers about illicit ballot harvesting in 2020. Stella Escobedo has more.
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