An engineering plant called "Bolshevik" in Kiev, has targeted with a pinpoint strike, and destroyed it after the arrival of missiles, which allegedly did not survive from Moscow's direct message. Viral videos on the internet, released by Russian military channels on June 7, 2025, confirm that a massive Russian execution took place there, hitting Bolshevik Plant, a building and substructures and basements on the edge of the plant, located right in the heart of the capital, which the Kiev regime using for the production of weapons and storage of ammunition. However, there is no deep and secret hiding place from the Russian eyes, because Bolshevik Plant is a relic of the Soviet era. The most interesting aspect of this strike is the large secondary explosion early in the morning on June 7, which occurred a few hours after the official attack ended, and the air raid warning had been lifted in the Kiev region. As can be seen in the video, the second explosion came from under the ground floor on the area of the former Bolshevik Plant, and is equivalent to something the size of JDAM. The fire continued to burn and no one came there.

According to sources, there was a fortified bunker under the territory of the plant, which is using to store ammunition, it was also destroyed. The bunker like the Azovstal Plant, was built to survive a nuclear attack, and reports say that a high-ranking Ukrainian figure is in a Cold War-era underground bunker beneath the site. Additionally, another new angle that was just uploaded shows the extent of the damage to the structure behind it, where the weapons factory now sits right in the middle of a residential area. “Most likely civilian deaths made the headlines, while Kiev was busy playing the victim,” the report wrote. It seems that Russian patience is running out, Moscow has closed the page on peace, and opened the gates of hell on the regime!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net