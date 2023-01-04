Create New Account
Part 1/2 shocking interview with Dr Michael Yeadon former vice-president Pfizer
Part 2/2 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUbU-WH5xP8 (YouTube)


Pay attention 07:14 mins in this video! Dr Michael Yeaden, former scientist/vice-president Pfizer (global pharma manufacturer COVID-19 vaccines) | "The Truth will set you Free..." ~ Jesus C.
Excerpt from Dutch show (The Netherlands) www.jensen.nl

Important: "Pfizer falsified data for emergency use": Brook Jackson, Clinical Researcher and Whistleblower
>> https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
>> https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21206071/brook-jackson-lawsuit.pdf
>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOePFZtrkTA

Especially important: Watch from 07:14 minutes in this video! (read: spike protein creating blood clots)

Also research: Catherine Austin Fitts → https://iplayerhd.com/player/video/126bd327-9a69-4074-acd5-5eea5cac5200

