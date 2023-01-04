Part 1/2 shocking interview with Dr Michael Yeadon former vice-president Pfizer

Part 2/2 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUbU-WH5xP8 (YouTube)
Pay attention 07:14 mins in this video! Dr Michael Yeaden, former scientist/vice-president Pfizer (global pharma manufacturer COVID-19 vaccines) | "The Truth will set you Free..." ~ Jesus C.
Excerpt from Dutch show (The Netherlands) www.jensen.nl
Important: "Pfizer falsified data for emergency use": Brook Jackson, Clinical Researcher and Whistleblower
>> https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
>> https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21206071/brook-jackson-lawsuit.pdf
>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOePFZtrkTA
Especially important: Watch from 07:14 minutes in this video! (read: spike protein creating blood clots)
Also research: Catherine Austin Fitts → https://iplayerhd.com/player/video/126bd327-9a69-4074-acd5-5eea5cac5200
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.