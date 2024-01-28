President Trump: LEADING BY 78 POINTS | RealAmericasVoice

"We started off with 11. The first few fell off fast, and then it got a little bit tougher, and now we are down to 1, and she's not doing too well." - President Trump.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.