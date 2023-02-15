https://gettr.com/post/p28al5e2d4f
2023.02.14 The disasters of the economy and vaccine are just the beginning, don’t take any chance, and be mentally prepared for the worst. If the CCP is not taken down, the world has no health security or future.
经济，疫苗灾难等等一切灾难只是刚刚开始，今年不能有任何侥幸心里，一定做好最坏的心里准备，共产党不灭，这个世界没有健康和未来。
