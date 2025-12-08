Israel's Iron Beam & The Dawn Of A Nuclear Weapons-Free Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an era defined by drone swarms and precision missile strikes, a quiet but historic shift in warfare is underway. By December 2025, Israel’s Iron Beam—a 100-kilowatt laser defense system—will enter full deployment, promising to transform how nations defend their skies. Developed by Rafael and Elbit Systems, the weapon has already proven itself in combat, cheaply and instantly destroying rockets and drones at the speed of light. Unlike traditional interceptors that cost tens of thousands of dollars each, Iron Beam’s cost per shot is measured in cents. Seamlessly integrated with Iron Dome and other defenses, it offers an “unlimited magazine” against mass attacks. As the U.S. pursues similar systems, Iron Beam signals a future where light, not missiles, may dominate air defense—and possibly reshape global deterrence itself.
