The Remnant Journals - Coming Soon

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The Remnant Journals follows one man as he joins an underground network fighting to survive in a fractured America. Blackouts spread. Order breaks down. Alliances form and fracture. Every choice carries a cost.
Episode by episode, the tension rises. From quiet resistance to open confrontation, from rural strongholds to desperate last stands, the series delivers a relentless story of survival, loyalty, and sacrifice.
This is the complete limited series.
Watch the full story unfold.
Watch the complete limited video series https://youtu.be/CkShQQXKyvs
Watch Chapter 1 https://youtu.be/L-NXHuH7EQ0
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#RemnantJournals #DystopianFiction #ResistanceStory #JournalNarrative #SocietalCollapse
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