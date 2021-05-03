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How to fast without ceasing...
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44 views • May 03, 2021
Ever thought about fasting without ceasing? People talk about praying without ceasing, but how do we fast without ceasing?This video shows us a different approach to fasting than the generally assumed "all or nothing" approach. Is this the kind of fasting Jesus practiced? Will it deepen our relationship with God?#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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