PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 15

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go there and know the truth!



This is WHY i believe in the majority of people ACTING as Peace Officers/ Police and WHY i do what i am doing to bring them all together with us right now and march on our public courthouse under common law and access it under filing private prosecution/warrants and subpoenas to bring those at the top of ALL corrupt SERVICE CORPORATIONS which includes in Canada the RCMP, OPP and all Municipal SERVICE corporations responsible for upholding the LAW.... NOT LEGAL.



If you are a man or woman living in Canada working for said service corporations it is time you step up and contact me on mass... the sooner i have 100 officers willing to stand with me at public courthouse the quicker we stop all of this corruption RIGHT ACROSS THIS COUNTRY and we will be a very bright light for the world and others to follow.



Anyone reading this please copy this entire communication and fire it off with MY WEBSITE LINK AT TOP to Mayors, Chiefs of Police, RCMP/OPP staff these people like all of us have been LIED TO ...and NOT JUST on this PANDEMIC.



God Speed