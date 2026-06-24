The Marine Who Never Left Vietnam

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A soldier ignored the warnings… then something in the dark asked:
“Do you remember us?”
👀 They say some Marines never left Vietnam.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4CHjpw430hI5tfg1VPo8FS?si=7492256bd0eb40cb
#militaryghoststories
#vietnamwarghost
#MilitaryLegends
#ghoststorypodcast
#paranormal
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