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THE BOLSHEVIKS (JESUITS) ARE HERE - SPANISH FLU 1918 & COVID
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116 views • January 15, 2022
The Globalists created the Bolshevicks and took over both Russia and China installing communism. Picture of Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin on Churchill's birthday... Spanish Flue 1918 & Covid... They have infiltrated the United States Government, world leaders and corporations.
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